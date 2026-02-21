EVERY BRILLIANT THING Announces Rush and Lottery Policies

Every Brilliant Thing announced the launch of a digital lottery, as well as in-person and digital rush policies, for the show's upcoming Broadway premiere starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Written by Duncan Macmillian, Every Brilliant Thing begins previews Saturday, February 21, 2026, ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, March 12, for a limited 13-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at The Hudson Theatre.

All rush and lottery tickets are subject to availability; seat locations are also subject to availability, and may be partial view.

IN-PERSON RUSH POLICY

In-person $45 rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance at the Hudson Theatre box office. The box office opens at 10 a.m. ET Mondays through Saturdays, and beginning March 22, it will open at noon ET on Sundays. Each patron can purchase up to two tickets per person, subject to availability.

DIGITAL RUSH POLICY

Rush tickets are available for $45 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 a.m. ET Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

DIGITAL LOTTERY POLICY

Digital Lottery tickets will be available on LuckySeat for $45 each. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery. For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. ET the day before the performance, with winners being selected beginning at 11 a.m. ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 11 a.m. ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. Winners will have a limited window in which to purchase and claim their tickets, so those entering are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing on the dates they have entered. Limit of two tickets per patron. Entries are accepted at LuckySeat.com.

The play marks the first time Radcliffe returns to the stage since his 2024 Tony Award win for his role in the record-breaking run of Merrily We Roll Along. The show is written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall) & Duncan MacMillan.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes — and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe — makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season in the West End, where it concluded its run on November 8.



"Every Brilliant Thing tackles some serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration," said Macmillan. "Every performance is unique and unpredictable and it requires virtuosic skill from its central performer. When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick-wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites — he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can’t wait to get started."



Every Brilliant Thing will feature Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.