WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Takes His 1st Bow in Broadway's EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Watch Daniel Radcliffe's first Every Brilliant Thing curtain call, as the one-person show by Duncan Macmillan enters Broadway previews on February 21.

The show officially opens at the Hudson Theatre on Thursday, March 12, and will run for a limited 13-week engagement through May 24, 2026.

The play marks Radcliffe's first return to Broadway since his Tony-winning run in Merrily We Roll Along, which also played the Hudson.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing — big, small, and everything in between — that makes life worth living.

Watch Radcliffe take his first bow at Every Brilliant Thing's first Broadway preview here: