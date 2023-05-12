Company Members From NEW YORK, NEW YORK, HAMILTON & More to Join AT THIS PERFORMANCE at The Green Room 42

Stephen DeAngelis is continuing his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...™ to be held on Monday, May 22nd at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.



Performers scheduled for the 163rd edition of the series are Danyel Fulton (Standby for the roles of Jaques, Rosalind and Phoebe in As You Like It), Jim Hogan (Standby for the role of Buddy in Kimberly Akimbo), Angel Lozada (Understudy for the role of Prince Sebastian in Bad Cinderella), Zachary A. Myers (Standby for the roles of Thought 1 and Thought 2 in A Strange Loop),. Mikayla Renfrow (Understudy for the role of Jasmine in Aladdin), Vanessa Sears (Standby for the role of Francine Evans in New York, New York) and Cherry Torres (Understudy for the roles of Angelica Schuyler. Eliza Hamilton and Peggy Schuler/Maria Reynolds in Hamilton)..Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg..

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1168 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5656 roles in 625 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.