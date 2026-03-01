Best Cabaret in March 2026: Elizabeth Gillies, Linda Eder, Todd Glass & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month, at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret, comedy and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Lyrics and Lyricists: Stardust: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway at The 92nd Street Y , New York

March 1-2

Tickets available here.

Triple Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall — beloved for her work on Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, and more — leads a starry new Lyrics & Lyricists show celebrating the songs and era that paved the way for Broadway. Dipping into a songbook filled with hits by Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, George M. Cohan, Dorothy Fields, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, and many more, it’s a one-of-a-kind celebration of Broadway through the songs that ... set the stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94

Donna McKechnie: A Musical Memoir at The Laurie Beechman

March 1 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie in an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre, a heartfelt and personal reflection of a life dedicated to the arts. Through captivating stories, she shares and celebrates working alongside legendary artists such as Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. This musical memoir features performances of iconic songs from many of the beloved shows she has graced, including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On The Town, Sweet Charity and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. This new show celebrates her lifelong passion for the transformative power of musical theatre.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Linda Eder: Play It Forward at 54 Below

March 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward! With 18 solo albums and several compilation albums to her name, the award-winning vocalist pulls songs from her vast repertoire to create an evening that spans Broadway, standards, pop, and more, even including a little bit of rock! Alongside her son, special guest Jake Wildhorn, and under the direction of Keith Cotton with the incredible Play It Forward band, the Jekyll & Hyde leading lady will take on songs you know and love, including “Someone Like You,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Bring on the Men,” “Lean on Me,” and beyond.

Tickets: Tickets start at $112. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Todd Glass: The Event of a Lifetime at Joe’s Pub

March 5-7

Tickets available here.

One of comedy's most original voices, celebrated by Norm Macdonald as "the comedian's comedian's comedian," Todd Glass has built a storied career. From a childhood in Philadelphia navigating dyslexia and ADHD to opening for legends like Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross by 18, Todd's credits include The Tonight Show, Mr. Show, Conan, Louie, Comedy Central Presents, over 15 appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and multiple Netflix specials. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Todd Glass Situation and a lead voice on HBO Max's Ten-Year-Old Tom. Now, he will make his Joe's Pub debut with his most ambitious show yet, which received critical acclaim at the most recent Netflix Is A Joke Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. TODD GLASS: THE EVENT OF A LIFETIME is a mix of stand-up, storytelling, and original songs accompanied by a five-piece jazz band of distinguished musicians and improvisers. Praised by the LA Times as "a masterclass in elevating stand-up comedy," the show comes back to New York by popular demand for its sophomore run.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Paulo Szot at 54 Below

March 6-9 & April 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54 Below with a brand new show! After originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet and a showstopping turn as Hades in Hadestown, Paulo returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

Featuring guests Morgan Dudley (Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, Descendants: The Rise of Red) on March 6 only, Grammy winner Allison Russell (Hadestown) on March 7 only and more stars to be announced!

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum for March 9. These seats are part of 54 Below’s initiative to make cabaret more accessible to a wider audience. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Lillias White Live at The Laurie Beechman

March 6, May 1 and June 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Fresh off her triumphant run in Hadestown, Tony Award winner Lillias White brings her incomparable voice and storytelling magic to the newly re-glammed Laurie Beechman Theatre for an intimate evening of music. Joined by pianist Mathis Picard, Lillias will dazzle with an eclectic mix of the unexpected and the unforgettable—showtunes, jazz, pop, R&B, blues, and more. Expect fresh takes, a few classics, and the sheer joy that only Lillias can deliver.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Elizabeth Gillies at Birdland Jazz Club

March 9 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Elizabeth Gillies will make her solo concert debut at the iconic Birdland for a one-night-only concert on Monday, March 9 at 7pm. The evening promises a soulful, shimmering celebration of jazz standards and generational classics, featuring music made famous by legends including Peggy Lee and Nancy Wilson, alongside additional timeless selections. Fresh off her acclaimed turn in Little Shop of Horrors, Gillies brings her rich, expressive voice and deep musicality to Birdland’s storied stage, offering audiences an intimate look at her lifelong love of classic American song. Known for her effortless blend of sophistication, warmth, and contemporary sensibility, Gillies continues to captivate audiences across stage, screen, and the recording studio. Gillies is an actress, singer, and director best known for her starring role as Fallon Carrington on the hit Netflix series Dynasty. She made her Broadway debut at age 15 in 13, written by Jason Robert Brown, and rose to widespread fame as Jade West on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. She later starred opposite Denis Leary in the FX series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. Beyond acting, Gillies is a devoted vocalist and recording artist, with two albums released alongside longtime friend and collaborator Seth MacFarlane, as well as two new singles released in 2024 that further showcase her evolving artistry. This special engagement at Birdland offers a rare opportunity to experience Elizabeth Gillies in her element—up close, swinging, and fully at home in the Great American Songbook.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

The New York Pops: The Music of US: From Then to Now at Carnegie Hall

March 13 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Explore a retrospective of America’s rich and unique musical heritage 250 years in the making, from Indigenous music to spirituals, hymns, ragtime, jazz, blues, Appalachian folk, rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, rap, and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

Kate Baldwin at 54 Below

March 13-15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Fresh from her acclaimed run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago and PBS’s Leading Ladies of Broadway, two-time Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish) returns to 54 Below accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator, Georgia Stitt, on piano. She’ll share favorite songs by Kander and Ebb, Sondheim, Guettel, Ahrens and Flaherty, and Tesori that celebrate the roles she’s loved and the few that got away. And of course some friends will appear as special guests!

Tickets: Tickets start at $62.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Reeve Carney Sings BB King at The Green Room 42

March 15 and April 12 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

For this special performance, Reeve Carney, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor, and star of Broadway’s Hadestown will set aside his original material for a soulful evening honoring the legendary B.B. King. Join Reeve for a cabaret celebration of the King of the Blues, featuring heartfelt renditions of his most iconic songs.

To purchase livestream tickets click here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $47.17. There is no food or drink minimum at the Green Room 42.

The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz Album Release Concert at 54 Below

March 18, 20 & 21 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony® and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her full attention to the songwriter celebrating the release of her brand-new album, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

See a review of the show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Andrea McArdle 's Broadway On Demand at The Laurie Beechman

March 21 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

An Evening With Brian Stokes Mitchell at The 92nd Street Y , New York

Thurs. March 19 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been enchanting audiences with his magnificent baritone and magnetic charm for more than 40 years.

“Stokes” has dazzled on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime; and more. On screen he has appeared in Glee, tick, tick … BOOM!!, The Gilded Age; and many others. In concert, he has appeared on the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia and more. Don’t miss the chance to experience his engaging artistry in a program of popular songbook classics spanning Broadway, jazz, and the American Songbook, in this one-night-only solo concert.

Tickets: Tickets start at $60.

The Kyle Dunnigan Band at Joe’s Pub

March 25 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Kyle Dunnigan is an Emmy, Peabody and Writer’s Guild Award winning comedy writer. He also won an Emmy for the most outstanding original music for the song “Girl You Don’t Need Make Up”. He stars as Johnny Carson and Walter Cronkite in the new Jerry Seinfeld movie, Unfrosted on Netflix and Eddie in Adam Carolla’s upcoming animated series, "Mr. Birchum." He also starred in several sketches on the hit Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer” and recurred on “Reno 911” as Craig a.k.a The Truckee River Killer.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Storm Large at 54 Below

March 30 & 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Storm Large tours the world as lead singer of Pink Martini, sings Kurt Weill with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras, and plays theaters and concert halls nationwide with her longtime band Le Bonheur, but it’s 54 Below that she loves returning to the most. She’s a bit singer/songwriter, a bit rockstar, and a lot of awesome. Joined by her band (and her ukelele), Storm brings her newest show—blending the American Songbook with the heart of rock n’ roll—to 54 Below for this exclusive NYC engagement. Whether it’s her originals, Cole Porter, Billie Eilish or Queen, you’ll want to be left in the wake of this storm.

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.