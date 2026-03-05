RAVI ROUND THE WORLD and AN INFLUENCER IN THE WILD Comes to The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning storyteller and digital creator Ravi Roth will bring his wildly popular brand to the stage in a one-night-only cabaret event that is equal parts Broadway, confession booth, and influencer fever dream. The performance is on April 7.

In Ravi Round The World: An INFLUENCER in the WILD, Ravi unpacks the journey from small-town Scranton to national recognition in The New York Times, sharing the messy, musical, and occasionally thirsty pursuit of love, validation, and viral moments across continents. Through song and story, he explores what happens when queer joy, ambition, and community collide in real time.

Directed by Cheryl Stern, with music direction by Michael Ferrara, and featuring special guest Alexis Michelle, this evening promises powerhouse vocals, laugh-out-loud honesty, and the kind of vulnerability that only happens when the filter comes off.

Ravi Roth is the creator of @RaviRoundTheWorld, a global travel platform centered on connection, queer joy, and community. A seasoned performer, he appeared in the closing company of Altar Boyz, world premiere of A Letter to Harvey Milk, and has toured nationally with Seussical and White Christmas.

In the travel space, Ravi has hosted Alaska Airlines' Pride in the Sky, led a national travel series with Hyundai, and most recently has his work featured at the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center with Booking.com, cementing his place at the intersection of storytelling and LGBTQ history.

Blending Broadway, broadcast, and boots-on-the-ground journalism, Ravi delivers a signature style that is theatrical, heartfelt, and unapologetically himself.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand—offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists—including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn—cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent.

Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list—served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.