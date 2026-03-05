Jenn Gambatese, Ryan Silverman and More to Star in CHILDREN'S LETTERS TO GOD at the Laurie Beechman

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Drama Desk–nominated musical Children’s Letters to God, with book by Stuart Hample, music by David Evans, and lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen, will receive a fresh new presentation at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Based on the best-selling book by Stuart Hample and Eric Marshall, the musical originally ran for six months Off-Broadway at the Lamb’s Theatre (2004–2005). Since then, it has been licensed through Concord Theatricals and produced around the world.

For this special presentation, composer David Evans and lyricist Douglas J. Cohen have reimagined the musical with a new concept in which adult actors give voice to the children behind the letters, revealing how the wonder, confusion, and big questions of youth never truly leave us. Blending humor, warmth, and honesty, Children’s Letters to God explores the moments that shape us all, experiences that begin in childhood but echo throughout our lives. These include first experiences with love, the loss of a beloved pet, bullying, and learning to stand up for yourself, body image and self-acceptance, divorce and family change, and the enduring search for faith, doubt, and the answers to life’s biggest questions.

For this intimate staged concert presentation, the musical has been streamlined and reframed with a new narrative device designed specifically for the Laurie Beechman Theatre setting.

The cast includes Farah Alvin (Broadway: It Shoulda Been You), Jenn Gambatese (Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire), Ryan Silverman (Broadway: Side Show, Drama Desk nomination), Pablo Francisco Torres (NYC: Jerusalem Syndrome), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Broadway: Be More Chill).