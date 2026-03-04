Brittney Mack, Jelani Remy and More to Join CURTAINS UP FOR A CURE at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present "Curtains Up For A Cure" on Sunday, March 8 at 1 pm. The Broadway community comes together to champion the fight against colon cancer, helping to fund vital research. Colorectal cancer is projected to become the #1 cancer killer of men and women under 50 by 2030, making our efforts more urgent than ever.

Support this star-studded benefit, produced by Ella Reichbach, Shaina Turchin (Broadway Producer: The Outsiders, Suffs), and Colby Kipnes (Grey House), with Music Direction by Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, A Christmas Story: The Musical Broadway Tour).

Additional performers will include: Brittney Mack (SIX: the Musical), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill, Hadestown Broadway National Tour), J. Antonio Rodriguez (Hadestown Broadway National Tour), Madeleine Pace (The Hard Problem, Once), Remi Tuckman (Drag the Musical), Cordelia Cornell, Mira Levinson, Dan Thaler, Maya Levinson, Clara Young (How The Grinch Stole Christmas), and Jeremy Shinder (A Christmas Story: The Musical).

In-person tickets start at $19, and livestream tickets are available as well. Proceeds benefit Fight Colorectal Cancer and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.