Cabaret Roundup: Feb 23-March 1- Dianna Agron, Michael Feinstein, Christine Pedi & More

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Glee star Dianna Agron, a celebration of Sammy Davis Jr., the latest iteration in the Lyrics and Lyricists series at the 92nd Street Y, New York, and more.

Dianna Agron at Café Carlyle

February 24 to 28 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Isaac Mizrahi will unveil A.I. Artificial Isaac, an all-new evening of music, commentary, and signature charm. For a decade, Mizrahi has captivated audiences with his singular blend of musical artistry and razor-sharp wit, earning praise from The New York Times as “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.” In this celebratory return, Mizrahi joins forces once again with his sensational six-piece band led by Ben Waltzer to craft a sound entirely his own. The new set list offers what he fondly calls a “cultural whiplash”- a thrilling sweep from Cy Coleman to Laura Nyro, with original songs woven throughout to showcase his creative range and restless inventiveness. Marking a decade of unforgettable performances at Café Carlyle, A.I. Artificial Isaac is proof that Mizrahi’s brilliance only deepens with time. It’s a vibrant, witty, and musically rich anniversary celebration you won’t want to miss.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $155 per person. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. This run is selling out quickly.

The Wicked Stage: Songs About Show Business, Hosted by Christine Pedi at 54 Below

February 25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM’s On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening! Expect Broadway’s most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret’s divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons, and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Standard Time with Michael Feinstein: On the Town at Carnegie Hall

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Performing with the Carnegie Hall Big Band, beloved singer, entertainer, and American music connoisseur Michael Feinstein performs On the Town—a new program celebrating New York’s classic nightclubs and singers.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. There are just a handful of tickets left, so get yours now.

MOIPEI ♥ ︎ ♥ ︎ ♥ ︎ NYC at 54 Below

February 27 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Kenya. They are exceptional musicians who present a unique concert shaped by their distinct journey. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington to swing, a spiritual or two, and some well-known pop songs, along with a loving tribute to their upbringing in Kenya. They sing of their unique journey from choirs in Kenya to the concert stages in New York City and the world. As artists totally immersed in their craft, Mary, Maggy, and Marta create all their own vocal arrangements.

Tickets: Tickets start at $24 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating

Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration at 54 Below

February 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway’s brightest stars come together to celebrate Sammy Davis, Jr. for his 100th birthday. Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist. Get ready for an evening featuring an all-star cast as they perform such dazzling songs as “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “Too Close for Comfort,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” and many more. Join musical director and 54 mainstay Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow for a “Once in a Lifetime” centennial celebration.

Featuring Ava Nicole Frances (BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner), Blinky Williams (R&B and soul singer/songwriter, “Good Times” theme song), Eric Jordan Young (Ragtime, The Look of Love, Seussical), Judy Kaye (Tony Award® winner, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera), Keith David (Tony Award® nominee, Hot Feet, Seven Guitars, Jelly’s Last Jam), Marc Kudisch (Tony Award® nominee, Floyd Collins, Girl from the North Country, The Great Society), Michael-Demby Cain (Ragtime, Victor/Victoria, Smokey Joe’s Cafe), Nicolas King (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Hollywood Arms, A Thousand Clowns), Obba Babatundé (Tony Award® nominee, Dreamgirls, Chicago, Grind), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, Once on This Island, Sunset Boulevard), plus wonderful surprises!

Tickets: Tickets start at $24 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Birdland Big Band at Birdland Jazz Club

Fridays 2/28 through 5/15 @ 5:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Lyrics and Lyricists: Stardust: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway at The 92nd Street Y , New York

Feb. 28 to March 2

Tickets available here.

Triple Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall — beloved for her work on Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, and more — leads a starry new Lyrics & Lyricists show celebrating the songs and era that paved the way for Broadway. Dipping into a songbook filled with hits by Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, George M. Cohan, Dorothy Fields, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, and many more, it’s a one-of-a-kind celebration of Broadway through the songs that ... set the stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94

Donna McKechnie: A Musical Memoir at The Laurie Beechman

March 1 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie in an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre, a heartfelt and personal reflection of a life dedicated to the arts. Through captivating stories, she shares and celebrates working alongside legendary artists such as Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. This musical memoir features performances of iconic songs from many of the beloved shows she has graced, including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On The Town, Sweet Charity and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. This new show celebrates her lifelong passion for the transformative power of musical theatre.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum