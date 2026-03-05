Video: Adrien Brody & Tessa Thompson Are Getting Ready for Their Broadway Debuts in THE FEAR OF 13

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Lindsey Ferrentino’s The Fear of 13 is coming to Broadway, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts. Based on the documentary directed by David Sington, The Fear of 13 will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

"To find excitement after so many years of doing what you do and loving what you do and find new ways to learn each day... I still have genuine gratitude and curiosity and fears," Brody told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's a very exciting moment in my life"

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

"I loved Lindsay Ferrentino's work on the play. It felt so immersive. It sort of felt like the storytelling just jumped off the page and I really couldn't put it down," added Thompson. "It's very rare to get a new play that comes along that you get to introduce audiences to. I've come from so much classical theater, which I love to do canonical work, but it's incredible to get to work on something new and something that has such current kind of resonance."

