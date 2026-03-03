CAMILLE SINGS TENNILLE Comes to Don't Tell Mama in May

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

2024 MAC award winner for Female Debut- Camille Diamond -will present her solo cabaret show Camille Sings Tennille, a tribute to pop and jazz singer Toni Tennille on the week of Ms. Tennille's 86th birthday: Sunday May 3rd at 4:00PM, Thursday May 7th at 7:00PM, and Saturday May 9th at 7:00pm at Don't Tell Mama in New York City.

Most people know Toni Tennille as the shiny half of the pop duo The Captain and Tennille, and especially by their 1976 Grammy winning hit, “Love Will Keep Us Together.” Her winning smile and warm personality were the anchor of their 70's variety show, the Captain and Tennille show, and her long marriage to Daryl Dragon AKA “The Captain” was understood to be a perfect partnership, both musically and romantically. In Camille Sings Tennille, the stories behind Toni Tennille's songs, career, and marriage are combined with hits from her pop era as well as songs from her solo career in the Great American Songbook- plus a few special surprises! The evening is a tribute to all of her talents, her music, and her life.

Ms. Diamond received a BA and MFA in theater and performed in regional and New York City Theatres before committing to a career in non-profit, community center management serving children and families. Never losing her passion for music, She has sporadically given performances for friends in the business that pulled her out of show biz retirement for staged readings, recordings, and fundraisers. She also has been seen performing Jazz sets with her friend and musician Nate Andersen in Pangea's popular Front Lounge, on occasion. In 2019 she was a finalist and first runner up in The Three Tomatoes "Tomatoes Got Talent" contest and was a semi-finalist in 2023 “Mama's Next Big Act.” Several years ago, she began studying the art of cabaret, and was thrilled to win the 2024 MAC award for Female Debut for her first Cabaret show, Over the Moon…On Pluto Transit.

Her Toni Tennille fandom dates back to 1976, when her parents played “Love Will Keep Us Together” with their cassette collection from Columbia Records Music Club. Just 1 cent for 12 albums!

Don't Tell Mama will present Camille Sings Tennille, on Sunday, May 3rd at 4PM, Thursday, May 7th at 7PM and Saturday, May 9th at 7PM. Reservations are $20 plus a $20 minimum (must include two drinks). Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan.