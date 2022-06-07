AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to the Green Room 42 This Month

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from A STRANGE LOOP; HADESTOWN; MR. SATURDAY NIGHT; MRS. DOUBTFIRE; THE BOOK OF MORMON; GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY and ROMEO & BERNADETTE on Monday, June 20th at 7 PM.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, June 20th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and Hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 154rd edition of the series are Lisa Graye (Standby for the roles of Bernadette Penza and Donna Dubachek in Romeo & Bernadette), Tara Jackson (Understudy for the roles of Persephone and all three Fates in Hadestown), Noah Marlow (Standby for the role of Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon), LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (Understudy for the roles of Wanda Sellner and Janet Lundy in Mrs. Doubtfire), Jon-Michael Reese (Standby for the roles of Thought 4, Thought 5 and Thought 6 in A Strange Loop), Ben Toomer (Understudy for the role of Joe Scott in Girl from the North Country), Tatiana Wechsler (Understudy for the roles of Susan Young, Annie Wells, Lorraine/NBC Page/Lucille/Karen & Others in Mr. Saturday Night) and Daniel Wisniewski (Standby for the roles of Romeo, Dino Del Conto and Tito Titone in Romeo & Bernadette). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

Tickets are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance. There is no food or beverage minimum.