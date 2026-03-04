AN EVENING WITH CHARLES BUSCH Comes to the Laurie Beechman This Month

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Come to the Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street) as the one-and-only Charles Busch is celebrated in a live interview by theater journalist Michael Portantiere. The evening will include video clips from some of Charles' most famous work, plus live performances of a song or two (with Jono Mainelli at the piano), as well as a Q&A session with the audience at the end of the evening.

Charles Busch is the author of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play, and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, one of the longest running plays in Off-Broadway history. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him a special jury prize for outstanding performance at the Sundance Film Festival. Mr. Busch is the recipient of an Honorary Obie Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright, and in 2024 he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Admission is $25.00 plus service fees ($31.02 total), and there is a $25 food/drink minimum per person.