Photos: Highlights from Linda Moronti's PERFECTLY IMPERFECT at Don't Tell Mama

On Saturday February 28, 2026 at 7 pm, singer Linda Moronti took the stage once again at Don't Tell Mama with an encore performance of her solo cabaret show, Perfectly Imperfect. She was accompanied on piano by the show's Musical Director, Tracy Stark. The show was directed by Lennie Watts.

In a review of the show last year, BroadwayWorld's Analisa Bell wrote that "There’s a particular brand of magic that can only happen in the cozy intimacy of a cabaret room like Don’t Tell Mama—and [...] Linda Mironti delivered just that with her heartfelt and hilarious show, Perfectly Imperfect. Under the masterful direction of cabaret icon Lennie Watts, Mironti brought her audience on a journey that was equal parts musical memoir and love letter to resilience, all wrapped in the warm hug of winking humor, and genuine soul. [...] Perfectly Imperfect is more than a show—it’s an embrace. An embrace of age, heritage, heartbreak, reinvention, and joy." (Read Analisa's full review of the show here.)

Last night, photographer Conor Weiss was in attendance at NYC's Don't Tell Mama. He's shared some wonderful highlights of the show. You can peruse Conor's photos below.

Linda Mironti. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracy Stark and Linda Mironti. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracy Stark and Linda Mironti. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

