Nick Cearley Will Celebrate SESAME STREET Album IN HARMONY at the Laurie Beechman

Nick Cearley (The Skivvies) will pay homage to the original Sesame Street Album IN HARMONY from 1981 front to back in a new concert at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The performance is set for April 2.

The original album featured such musicians as Bette Midler, Linda Ronstadt, The Dobbie Brothers, James Taylor, Carly Simon (and the Simon family!), Al Jarreau, George Benson, and Ernie & Cookie Monster.

This one-night-only celebration will feature: Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Cassie Donegan (Miss America), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening), Brady Miller (42nd St), A.J. Shively (Tony nominee; Paradise Square), and more surprises to be announced!

Never before heard in NYC, experience the album covered in new ways with Nick and some very special guests. Hits from the album include: "Wynken, Blynken, and Nod", "Blueberry Pie", "Jelly Man Kelly", "Friend for All Seasons", "Be With Me", and "I Want a Horse", among many others.

Discover or rediscover the magic of this album with arrangements by Brian Nash.