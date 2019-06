TV Scoop: Check Out What's Coming Up On The CW'S ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on Saturday, June 29, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Check out what is coming up on 6/29:READY, SET, PET108 - The Hiking Partner Dennis and Anastasia are looking for a dog to take on hikes and keep up with their active lifestyle. But when it comes down to which pup is best for them, it's all about the size.THE WILDLIFE DOCS513 - The Super Order of Xenarthrans Discover what an armadillo, a sloth and an anteater all have in common. Follow along as they train to participate in their own health care, and then go in for their annual check-ups.THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL213 - Hearthstone and Butcher Block Island Stone specialist Danny Puccio shows Kevin how they are using pietra cardosa (Italian sandstone) turned upside down to achieve a rustic finish that goes with the Swedish theme. Norm visits Paul Grothouse in his state-of-the-art Pennsylvania shop for a meeting of the woodworking minds.The butcher block top for THE KITCHEN island has a "waterfall edge" made with an eye-catching joinery technique called a dovetail key.WELCOME HOME113 - Family First Stacy is the mother to five energetic kids. Having grown up in foster care for most of her childhood, Stacy wants nothing more than to keep her family together and provide a stable home. After leaving a troubled relationship, Stacy and her kids ended up living in numerous shelters. Now she's moved into a brand-new townhome, but all they have are a few blankets to sleep on. Rob and Treger are going to create a family-friendly home for this deserving mom.CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES111 - Four-Legged Advantage Hosted by Eva LaRue. Dedicated pet rescue volunteers help find dogs and cats forever homes. Kids build confidence through horseback riding. A not-for-profit pet store helping pets find loving homes. A tiny therapy dog has lots of love to give.DID I MENTION INVENTION?108 - Animal Movie MagicHost Alie Ward shows us: The movie makers safely putting animal in films. THE BRIEFCASE scooter getting you to your meeting on time. The technology helping you raise your baby. And, removing plastic fromour oceans.8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTIONRATING - TVG, 13-16