Interview: Rosemary Loar on Holiday Show JINGLES AND JAZZ at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, December 22 at 7 pm, join in the fun with singer Rosemary Loar’s new holiday show, Jingles and Jazz. The concert, Loar’s very first holiday show, will be held at The Green Room 42 in Midtown Manhattan. It includes original songs, some new-found gems and holiday favorites revamped with changes in tempos, time signatures, as well as vocal and instrumental improvisation. As usual, Loar will sing in different languages, oftentimes in one song.

In addition to her work in cabaret, Loar is an accomplished Broadway performer, appearing in shows such as You Can't Take It With You, Sunset Boulevard with Glen Close, Chess and Cats and Once Upon A Mattress with Sarah Jessica Parker.

At the Green Room, Ms. Loar will be joined by her usual trio: Frank Ponzio-pianist, musical director and co-arranger; ubiquitous Tom Hubbard on upright bass; award winning Vito Lesczak on drums; and guest Scott Reeves on horn. Direction is by her long time director, Barry Kleinbort.

Read a conversation with her about the concert.

How does it feel to be doing your very first holiday show at the Green Room 42?

I am super excited, and I cannot believe that I have not created a holiday show before as I have been performing cabaret for over 40 years. Christmas was a really big deal in my home growing up, so there are such great rich memories. Singing a solo at Christmas in church or school was always a big event that I enjoyed.

Can you tell us about some of the original songs you're featuring in your show?

There are two original songs that I am featuring in the show. One is in the style of Gypsy Jazz, and to be honest I have no idea why I wrote in this style. I have written two musicals, and I've written in rock and pop and some jazz styles, but not this one – but I'll take inspiration wherever I can get it.

The other song is a pop tune that is autobiographical. It talks about one of my favorite things that I do: invite friends over and sing around the piano... but especially at Christmas time.

How did you put together the set list and arrangements for this show?

I am a jogger so I play lots and lots of songs on playlists that I create and listen to on my jog. I "audition" them, and eventually come up with a set list. Plus, I go through my Christmas song music books. This show was particularly hard because there are so many carols and songs that I love and sing. As far as the arrangements: I love this part of putting a show together. It's where my creativity gets to have fun. With this show I put a lot of pressure on myself not to make the show about singing a bunch of Christmas songs that everyone has heard. After I have some ideas about songs and arrangements, I go to my music director Frank Ponzio and we finesse the ideas together. We are a great team. We have been working together for 20 years. No egos, just whoever has the better idea.

Did you have any favorite holiday traditions when you were growing up?

Yes. Going to midnight mass to hear my dad sing his solo with the choir.

Aside from this show are you working on any other upcoming projects you'd like to share with us?

Yes, I am working on my third musical, My Big Sister. It's a one-woman musical. Barry Kleinbort, who directs all my shows, is also my dramaturg and we are having lots of fun with this. I hope to present it late spring. It's the kind of show that would work in a theatre or cabaret.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Karen Mason and Jeff Harner, the late Nancy LaMott and I all started working the cabaret rooms the same year.

My picture/poster from when I began cabaret is on the back wall at Don't Tell Mama.

Sidney Myer used to hold my hand in the back of the room before I went on and said: "Rosemary you can do this. You got this."

Learn more about Rosemary Loar at www.rosemaryloar.com

Find tickets to Jingles and Jazz on the Green Room 42’s website here