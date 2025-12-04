Video: Apple Shares Sneak Peek Clip of PLURIBUS Episode 6

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from Episode 6 of “Pluribus,” the new science fiction drama from writer and director Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and co-creator of “Better Call Saul.” In the new episode, Carol shares a horrific discovery and learns new truths in the process. Meanwhile, Mr. Diabaté lives life to the fullest in Sin City.

Starring Rhea Seehorn, who earned two Emmy nominations for her performance on “Better Call Saul,” the sixth episode will debut on Apple TV on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Already picked up for a second season, “Pluribus” is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

“Pluribus” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winning Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple