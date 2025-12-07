MAD HATTER'S TEA PARTY Circus Cabaret to Hit Sydney January

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sydney audiences are invited to tumble down the rabbit hole these summer holidays as The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party brings its wild, whimsical, and delightfully topsy-turvy circus-cabaret to The Grand Electric from January 3 to 25, 2026.

This cheeky and chaotic family spectacle promises an hour of immersive fun, high-flying acrobatics, quirky characters and infectious laughter for the young and the young-at-heart.

Originally inspired by the acclaimed 2017–2018 production Funatorium: The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, which charmed audiences at the Sydney Opera House, QPAC and Auckland Live, this brand-new 2026 incarnation arrives with fresh energy, new cast members and an even bigger appetite for absolute Wonderland mayhem.

Directed by Mike Finch, former Artistic Director of Circus Oz, the show blends world-class circus, playful storytelling and riotous audience interaction into one irresistibly mad tea party.

"This show is a full-tilt celebration of imagination and joyful disorder," said Finch. "We take Lewis Carroll’s iconic characters and throw them into a circus blender — what comes out is hilarious, surprising and full of heart. Kids love the wildness of it, adults love the wit, and everyone leaves with their own favourite mad moment."

With costume and set design by Melanie Liertz, the production bursts into life through vivid colour, texture and visual mischief, transporting audiences straight into a topsy-turvy Wonderland. A dynamic ensemble of Australia’s leading circus and theatre artists portray an unforgettable cast of misfits, including Tamara Campbell as the Mad Hatter, Daniel Gorski as the March Hare, Casey Douglas as the Caterpillar, Marianna Joslin as The Cheshire Cat, Mozes as the Red Kween [sic], Alicia Rose Quinn (aka Lou P) as the Flamingo and Tim Dennis as the White Rabbit.

Families can expect acrobatics, antics and absurdity as teacups tumble, sugar cubes fly and the fourth wall is enthusiastically dismantled. Children are encouraged to join in the mayhem — this is a show where giggles, gasps and full-body laughter aren’t just welcome, they’re required.

Set within the intimate surrounds of The Grand Electric, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is the inaugural production in the venue’s Little Sparks program, a new series dedicated to igniting creativity and imagination in children and their families. Guests can also enjoy a unique topsy-turvy high-tea service, complete with treats, mocktails, and cocktails for the grown-ups.

"We’re so excited to be bringing the very first show for kids — and their grown-ups — to The Grand Electric," said Kirsten Siddle, creative producer and director of Broad Encounters. "Sydney parents have fallen head-over-heels for the venue’s unique cabaret atmosphere, and now they finally get to bring their kids to experience the magic too. It feels like the perfect home for the silliest, wildest tea party in town."

"We’re thrilled that The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is the first production in our Little Sparks program," said Scott Maidment, Director of The Grand Electric. "The Grand Electric has always been about joy, wonder and theatrical mischief — and this show delivers that in spades. We can’t wait to welcome families into our world."

