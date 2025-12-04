Baz Luhrmann's EPIC Elvis Presley Documentary Sets Theatrical Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

NEON and Universal Pictures International have set the global theatrical release of Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert, with a one-week exclusive IMAX engagement on February 20, 2026.

The release will allow audiences around the world to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, hearing Elvis perform and tell his story like never before. Following the one-week engagement, EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert will hit theaters everywhere on February 27th.

From Sony Music Vision, Bazmark, and Authentic Studios, the film debuted earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival. EPiC features long-lost footage from Presley’s legendary Vegas residency in the 1970s, woven together with rare 16mm footage from Elvis on Tour and treasured 8mm film from the Graceland archive, along with rediscovered recordings of Elvis telling ‘his side of the story. ’

EPiC marks Luhrmann’s second major project centered around Elvis Presley, following Elvis in 2022, which earned eight Academy Award nominations, won multiple BAFTA’s and Golden Globes, and grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.