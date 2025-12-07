A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Australian Premiere Extends; Tickets on Sale for General Public December 11

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to overwhelming demand, producers Paul Dainty and TEG Dainty, Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio are announced a new release of tickets for the smash-hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

The season has been extended by two weeks through to Sunday 27 September 2026, with ticket presales commencing today and tickets to the general public going on sale Thursday, December 11.

The musical, which makes its Australian premiere exclusively in Melbourne in August 2026 at the Princess Theatre, will star acclaimed Broadway performer Will Swenson in the titular role. Swenson, who first brought Neil Diamond to life on Broadway in 2022 to critical and audience acclaim, will bring his award-winning performance to Australia for the first time.

Will Swenson is celebrated as one of Broadway’s most versatile leading men, with a career distinguished by critical acclaim and major award recognition. A Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner, he has most recently starred on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Swenson earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his performance in Hair and received further recognition with a Drama League nomination for Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. His portrayal in Assassins garnered nominations from the Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and the Drama League, while his performance in Jerry Springer: The Opera earned him the prestigious Obie Award. His extensive credits also include Les Misérables, Waitress, Murder Ballad, Rock of Ages, Pericles, Nantucket Sleighride, Little Miss Sunshine, among many others.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “Cracklin’ Rosie”, "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway - and the world.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — from the Australian producers of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical — is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Neil Diamond’s connection with Australia spans nearly half a century of music and memories. He has toured here seven times with promoter Paul Dainty AO, from the landmark Thank You Australia tour in 1976 through to 2015, with his music resonating deeply with audiences. His iconic 1972 live album Hot August Night spent 29 weeks at number one and 65 weeks on the chart, making it the third-longest-charting album of its era in Australian music history.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Make Up Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

New ticket presales commence today with tickets to the general public going on sale Thursday, December 11.

