Videos: Meet the Queens of SIX at the Denver Center For the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Denver Center for the Performing Arts has released a series of short videos introducing the company of Six The Musical, coming soon to the Buell Theatre. The engagement runs January 7–11, 2026. Check out the videos below!

The cast of Six includes Chani Maisonet, Gaby Albo, Kelly Denice Taylor, Danielle Mendoza, Alizé Cruz, and Tasia Jungbauer.

The production reframes the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII, presenting them as a modern pop ensemble who revisit their histories through a concert-style narrative. The tour extends the show’s presence nationwide following its award-winning season on Broadway.

With music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX remains one of the most recognized titles of the 2021/2022 Broadway season. As the production notes, the musical moves “from Tudor Queens to Pop Icons,” with the six wives of Henry VIII taking the microphone to “remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!” The Broadway production earned 23 awards in the 2021/2022 season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Denver Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater) 10.9% of votes 2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players) 9.2% of votes 3. THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY (Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion) 6.6% of votes Vote Now!