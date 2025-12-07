Tickets on Sale this Week for WAITRESS in Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are now on pre-sale for the Melbourne premiere of Broadway’s smash-hit musical Waitress, which will light up Her Majesty’s Theatre starting May 1, 2026, and general public tickets go on sale this Friday, December 12.

Tickets to this heartwarming production, which heads to the Sydney Lyric following the Melbourne season, would make a great Christmas gift. It’s not too late to join the waitlist at WaitresstheMusical.com.au to be first in line to buy tickets.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, and brought to life by a trailblazing female-led creative team, including a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, an original, uplifting score by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave) and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus, Waitress is the irresistible Broadway hit about resilience, friendship and hope that has captured hearts worldwide.​

This heartwarming and empowering musical tells the story of Jenna, a small-town waitress and expert pie maker who longs to escape her rocky marriage and start again. ​When a baking contest, an unexpected new romance and the support of her fellow waitresses offer her a taste of change, Jenna discovers that the secret ingredient to happiness might be closer than she ever imagined.

