Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, May 4, 2019
Below are the new storylines for "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" airing on Saturday, May 4 (Check Local Listings):
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Along for the Ride" - Before Brandon can place six rescue dogs into their new forever homes, he must make sure that the curious canines are comfortable around different modes of transportation. (New)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"High Stakes on the High Seas" - Dr. Chris joins a research team out on the ocean to catch green sea turtles and investigate their overall health. Then, Tim heads to a local zoo to drop off a baby wombat and gets roped into helping two newborn camels instead. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Folding Bike Helmet" - Host Mo Rocca shows us how tragedy inspired a brother to create a new kind of bike helmet; the countertop dishwasher that runs on a gallon of water; the dad-and-son team who created a computerized power drill; and the history of plastic and how it changed the world. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Fawning Over Salt and Pepper" - Hope rehabs a pair of orphaned weasels, and a white-tailed deer fawn is reunited with its mother. (New)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Paws for Applause" - A border collie waits at her handler's beck and call while providing her with comfort and stability. Plus, a Labrador makes the transition from household pet to service animal look easy when he connects with his new handler. (New)
THE INSPECTORS
"My Father's Footsteps" - The entire Inspectors community is hit hard when a police officer falls in the line of duty. Also, Preston and the gang must find the child of the fallen officer before any more tragedy occurs. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 4/30-5/3
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of BLOOD & TREASURE on CBS - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CODE on CBS - Monday, May 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Along for the Ride" - Before Brandon can place six rescue dogs into their new forever homes, he must make sure that the curious canines are comfortable around different modes of transportation. (New)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"High Stakes on the High Seas" - Dr. Chris joins a research team out on the ocean to catch green sea turtles and investigate their overall health. Then, Tim heads to a local zoo to drop off a baby wombat and gets roped into helping two newborn camels instead. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Folding Bike Helmet" - Host Mo Rocca shows us how tragedy inspired a brother to create a new kind of bike helmet; the countertop dishwasher that runs on a gallon of water; the dad-and-son team who created a computerized power drill; and the history of plastic and how it changed the world. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Fawning Over Salt and Pepper" - Hope rehabs a pair of orphaned weasels, and a white-tailed deer fawn is reunited with its mother. (New)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Paws for Applause" - A border collie waits at her handler's beck and call while providing her with comfort and stability. Plus, a Labrador makes the transition from household pet to service animal look easy when he connects with his new handler. (New)
THE INSPECTORS
"My Father's Footsteps" - The entire Inspectors community is hit hard when a police officer falls in the line of duty. Also, Preston and the gang must find the child of the fallen officer before any more tragedy occurs. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.