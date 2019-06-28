Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, July 6, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JULY 6:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Meaningful Matches" - Brandon rescues five different shelter dogs and trains them for their new forever families. In the end, these people and pet pairings prove to be truly meaningful matches for everyone involved. (OAD 2/23/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Cats and Koalas" - When young koala Jack is spotted with unusual growths all over his face, Tim Faulkner calls in Dr. Chris for reinforcements. Then, the SASH team treats a box full of newborn orphaned kittens. And, Chris heads to a local zoo to give some feisty meerkats their annual examination. (OAD 2/23/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Shirt Life Jacket" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: The shirt that inflates to a lifejacket; the sponge keeping your kitchen cootie free; a hydrofoil water bike; and, the history of watchmaking. (OAD 2/23/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"The Porcupine's Progress" - A porcupine with mange needs Hope's help, and a rehabilitated mink is ready to return to the wild. (OAD 2/23/19)
TAILS OF VALOR - NEW
"Leader of the Pack-ed House" - A special therapy dog helps his young handler find a happy place. Plus, a therapy dog helps his handler with PTSD, but has challenges of his own. (NEW)
THE INSPECTORS
"Sticker Shock" - When a toxic sticker ends up in the hands of a young girl, THE INSPECTORS have to find out who is responsible for the accident, and whether it was truly a mistake. Meanwhile, Preston is excited to work on a political campaign, but has his work cut out for him when he is put in charge of the politician's son. (OAD 2/23/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6, 2019. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
