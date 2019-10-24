Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on The CW - November 2, 2019

Below are the upcoming storylines for "One Magnificent Morning" on The CW on Saturday, November 2, 2019:

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD

408 - Shamwari's Wild Vets

Jungle Jack is lending a hand to Shamwari's world-renowned veterinarians and anti-poaching unit as they work on the front lines of conservation in South Africa. Using cutting-edge technology, the team is doing everything from protecting rhinos from increasingly bold poachers, to caring for orphaned animals in need of a second chance. This is one adventure you won't want to miss!

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD

1102 - Costa Rica's Bats & Vipers

Jack and Suzi head deep into Costa Rica's jungles looking for Bats, before an up-close encounter with a deadly Fer de Lance viper. And, he meets a dog that can sniff out a rare Bushmaster species.

JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD

1006 - Safari to Selous

Join Jungle Jack and his grandson on safari to Tanzania's Selous Game Reserve, the largest reserve in Africa. They encounter territorial hippos, nesting crocodiles along with elephant, giraffe, impala and more!

THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL

305 - Lines in The Sand

A Texas contractor explains how they're dredging sand shoaled in Barnegat Bay after Sandy; structural hardware and windows are installed in Bay Head. The Pt. Pleasant garage, now 10 feet in the air, becomes the new dining room; Rita's modular home gets trucked in and craned onto timber piles in Manasquan; Kevin visits the 19th-century Great Auditorium and tent city in Ocean Grove, NJ.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES

205 - Pet Project

Hosted by Eva LaRue. Student Zoo keepers learn to work with exotic birds; An afterschool program where kids read to cats; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; Equine therapy for kids with special needs.

DID I MENTION INVENTION?

205 - Medical McGyver

Host Alie Ward shows us: A Medical MacGyver makes health devices from toys. The TV pitch man and inventor behind dozens of inventions including the Pocket Fisherman. The push to have kids learn computer code in school. And, a 3D Printing Pen.





8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)

8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)

9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)

9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)

10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)

10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?







RATING - TVG, 13-16





