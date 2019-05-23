Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 1, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, June 1, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
104 - Shepherd vs. Newfoundland
Rich and his son Grayden recently lost their German Shepherd and while it's been a hard adjustment, it's finally time for them to bring a new dog into their home.
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
526 - Jump Into Conversation
Discover the amazing work being done by SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund recipients as they help animals across the globe. Then leap into action as an African bullfrog visits with park guests and The Wildlife Docs.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
209 - Installing Gutters and a Fireplace
Norm and Kevin arrive to find the painters putting up a tinted primer with airless sprayers, turning the house from a bland grey to a sunny (and Swedish) yellow. Inside, Tom and Norm get to work trimming out the double hung widows on the second floor with an elegant, modern detail specified by the architect. Back outside, Norm finds custom gutter fabricator Augustin Crookston on site again to form and install the custom copper half round gutters for our project. Richard meets fireplace specialist John Sullivan to see the Danish-designed zero-clearance wood burning fireplace insert he's providing for the living room. With the fireplace installed, homeowner John Stone shows Kevin the design and storage options they considered for fireplace wall, including the final design.
WELCOME HOME
126 - Hope for the Future
Three stories from San Diego and Detroit showcase Treger and Rob's continued mission to help families coming out of homelessness. Vanessa and her two young daughters have moved shelters countless times but now delight in their first home with a mermaid-themed design. Symone had a rough childhood, having never even celebrated her own birthday. Now that she has a son and a place to live, she gets the best present: furniture and design focused on the two of them. Finally, in Detroit, in addition to escaping an unsafe living situation, Alicia has lost important loved ones. Now back on her feet, she and her kids finally have a safe place to call home designed just for them.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
115 - Comforting Creatures
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Heartwarming stories of people who go above and beyond to help animals, and amazing animals who are changing people's lives.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
104 - Balancing Rocks
Host Alie Ward shows us: The artist balancing boulders. The 10 second Spielberg with viral videos. The future of tube travel. And, streaming sweetness from a sticky spigot.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
