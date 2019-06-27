Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 6, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, July 6, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
109 - Sebastian's Dream Kitty
5-year-old Sebastian has a Make-A-Wish to get an exotic cat that's curious, playful, and sweet. Will he be able to find something that checks all of his boxes?
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
514 - The Hippo & the Raven
Meet the park's newest, youngest and adorable hippopotamus! Then, a raven, one of the world's smartest species, takes a break from solving her favorite puzzles for a doctor's visit.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
214 - Secondary Spaces
Kevin arrives to find Roger finishing up the driveway and the planting. Inside, Norm finds the first floor nearly complete-and very white-except for the small powder room where wallpaper installer Mike Bradshaw is putting up a bold hand-drawn wave pattern made in England. We see his technique for cutting and installing around the new blue vanity. Tom turns his attention to the basement, where he meets homeowner John Stone to help him make a simple DIY workshop with materials from the home center.
WELCOME HOME
114 - We are Family
After experiencing the loss of several loved ones, this grieving family came together only to suddenly face a tough and dangerous living situation. Alicia and her three children escaped with what they could, and moved into a shelter until they could get back on their feet. Now finally renting a home of their own, they're ready to face whatever obstacles come their way as a strong and united family and Treger and Rob can help with a specially designed home layout just for them!
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
112 - Conserve, Protect & Save
Hosted by Eva LaRue. An animal sanctuary built for conservation and education. An incredible dog who helps cope with P.T.S.D. How diabetic alert dogs can change lives. A volunteer pet groomer helps dogs get adopted.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
109 - Bowling Ball Math Lesson
Host Alie Ward shows us: The original video doorbell connected to your smartphone. A garage full of engineers creating a self-driving car kit. Teaching the Science of gravity with bowling balls. And, the water roller saving time and necks in Africa.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
