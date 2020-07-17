Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 18, 2020
Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on July 18:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
609 - For the Love of Great Apes
Jack is heading to Florida to meet some unexpected residents in the small town of Wauchula. Nestled among the orange groves, the Center for Great Apes is providing a loving home to dozens of orangutans and chimpanzees in need. After being rescued, or retired from the entertainment industry, many of these playful primates had nowhere to go. Hear their remarkable stories as we head, Into the Wild!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
701 - Going Batty
Jack takes flight in Panama IN SEARCH OF Bats, Birds and other Jungle Creatures! Jack discovers how Bats are vital to Earth's pest control and learns about one of the coolest adaptations in the animal world - echolocation! Then Jack heads to Canopy Tower to get a birds-eye view of the rainforest canopy.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
804 - Sea Turtles of Pongara
Gabon is home to some of the wildest beaches on the planet, and Pongara is no exception. Come along with Jack as he witnesses one of nature's most awe-inspiring feats -- one-ton Leatherback Sea Turtles returning to shore to lay their eggs.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
316 - Italianate Inspiration
Norm and Tom patch in the holes in the old oak veneer floors left from moving around walls and duct openings. Kevin meets interior designer Christine Tuttle at an 1870 Italianate style home in Dedham, Massachusetts, to see how work she recently completed their echoes what we might do at our house.
JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD
103 - An Elephant Never Forgets
The African elephant, the largest land animal on earth, fights for survival during the dry season on the Serengeti plains. Watch as these highly intelligent animals retrace ancient routes to find water and protect THE HERD against fierce predators.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
209 - Light Up Paint
Host Alie Ward shows us: The Biker Dudes who've invented elaborate paint that lights up. The innovator making sure you stand up straight. The woman who took her grandmother's tea recipe to make food last longer. And, the Israeli inventors of a printer that fits in your pocket.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
