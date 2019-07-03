Scoop: Upcoming Listings For LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Through 7/10 on NBC

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving "anchor" on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.



As the Emmy-winning head writer for SNL, Seth has established a reputation for his sharp wit and perfectly timed comedy and has gained fame for his spot-on impersonations, unique characters and hilarious spoofing of topical news. Seth takes his departure from SNL to his new post at "Late Night" as Jimmy Fallon moves to "The Tonight Show."



Check out the upcoming guests here:

Wednesday, July 3: Guests Andy Cohen, Senator Amy Klobuchar and musical guest Regina Spektor. (OAD 6/13/19)

Thursday, July 4: Guests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Andrew Rannells and Carla Lalli Music. (OAD 3/21/19)

Friday, July 5: Guests Jordan Peele, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Action Bronson. (OAD 3/19/19)

Monday, July 8: Guests Olivia Munn, Ramy Youssef and musical guest Matt Maeson. Jon Wurster sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/24/19)

Tuesday, July 9: Guests Tom Holland, Jenny Slate and musical guest SOAK. Jon Wurster sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/25/19)

**Wednesday, July 10: Guests Terry Crews and Anthony Jeselnik. Jon Wurster sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/26/19)





