Video: ELF THE MUSICAL Trailer at The 5th Avenue Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





ELF the Musical is now playing at the 5th Avenue Theatre Company, running through December 28 at the historic downtown Seattle theatre. Check out an all new trailer for the production here!

Based on the hit 2003 New Line Cinema film starring Will Ferrell, the stage adaptation features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin (The Prom). Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn), this joyful production brings to life the story of Buddy the Elf, a human raised in the North Pole who sets out to find his family and restore Christmas spirit in New York City.

Seattle favorite Eric Ankrim returns to The 5th Avenue stage as Buddy, having previously directed the show during its 2012–13 season. He is joined by Tori Gresham as Jovie, Cayman Ilika as Emily Hobbs, Porscha Shaw as Deb, Richard O. Ziman as Santa, Shaunyce Omar as Macy’s Manager, Tony Lawson as Walter Hobbs, and Yusef Seevers as Mr. Greenway, with Conor Sullivan and Gavin Weston alternating in the role of Michael Hobbs.

The production features music direction by Matthew Smedal, scenic design by Matthew Smucker, costumes by David C. Woolard, lighting by Connie Yun, and sound design by Justin Stasiw. Associate direction is by Charlie Johnson, choreography by Pamela Yasutake, and additional design and stage management support from The 5th Avenue Theatre’s resident artistic team.

Seattle Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Spokane Valley Summer Theatre) 7.7% of votes 2. THE COLOR PURPLE (Village Theatre) 7.5% of votes 3. REEFER MADNESS (The Spartan Theatre) 7.2% of votes Vote Now!