Video: Rehearsal for White Christmas at Theatre Under The Stars

An all new rehearsal video has been released from White Christmas at Theatre Under the Stars, featuring a sneak peek of “Let Yourself Go." Check out the video here!

Celebrate the season with the Theatre Under The Stars production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas—the ultimate family holiday tradition! Inspired by the beloved 1954 film, this festive Broadway musical sparkles with romance, nostalgia, and show-stopping numbers like “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” and “White Christmas.”

Follow two WWII buddies turned entertainers as they team up with a pair of sisters to save a snow-covered Vermont inn—and discover the true meaning of the holidays along the way.

Performances run through December 24.

