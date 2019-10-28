Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 10/28-11/1
NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Libby Leist is the executive producer.
Monday, October 28
(7-9 a.m.) Exclusive: Magic Johnson on Today. Read More Today. Food with Gina Homolka. Barbie Malibu Dream House on Airbnb.
(9-10 a.m.) Kerry Sanders on Land of Oz. Adam Frankel on Secrets: Telling My Truth. Jane Seymour on The Komisky Method. Make Ahead Monday with Geoffrey Zakarian.
(10-11 a.m.) Celeste Barber on Challenge Accepted. How to Choose the Right Streaming Service. Golden Goals: Boozy Cupcakes. Why Didn't I Think of That.
Tuesday, October 29
(7-9 a.m.) Tom Brokaw on The Fall of Richard Nixon. The Internet Turns 50. Feel Good Fryer
(9-10 a.m.) Take It Off Today. Abandoned: Ellis Island Hospital. The Artist's Lounge with J.S. Ondara.
(10-11 a.m.) Patti LaBelle on Today. Today Food with Ariane Duarte. Kelleigh Bannen performs on Today. Golden Goal: Building Playgrounds.
Wednesday, October 30
(7-9 a.m.) Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Ray Romano on The Irishman. Kerry Washington on American Son.. Today Food with Hannah Hart. Monterey Bay Aquarium Returns Rescued Sea Otters to the Wild
(9-10 a.m.) Cast of America's Most Musical Family on Today. Dad's Got This! Last Minute Halloween Party Hosting Ideas. Abandoned: Ghost Town in Bodie CA.
(10-11 a.m.) Ashley Graham on Today. Guess the Beauty Gadget with Leah Wyar Romito. IN SEARCH OF Kindness: Candy for a Cause. Jenna's Book Club: Ann Patchett on The Dutch House.
Thursday, October 31
(7-9 a.m.) TODAY Halloween on the plaza. The Science of Fright and Why We Like to Be Scared.
(9-10 a.m.) TODAY Halloween on the plaza. Ghost Hunt Parties. Gaten Matarazzo on Stranger Things. Boo-zy Drinks. World's Largest Ghost Hunt.
(10-11 a.m.) TODAY Halloween. Ghost Brothers. Last Minute Halloween Costumes. Easy Halloween Make Up. Franco Pascali on Halloween Magic.
Friday, November 1
(7-9 a.m.) Exclusive: Stella McCartney on Today. Brain Power Today. Jenna Book Club Announcement. Miranda Lambert performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Women's Wellness Disrupt-Hers. Second Acts: Politics After Retirement. Cheat Day Friday with Joy Bauer. Scott Wolf on CW's Nancy Drew.
(10-11 a.m.) Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal on Good Mythical Morning and The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek. Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Josh McBride on Celebrity Male Fashion. Cool School.
