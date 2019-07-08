Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 7/8-7/12

Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.



Scheduled guests for the week of JULY 8-12 are as follows (subject to change):



Monday, July 8 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices; "The Ladies Get Lit": Whoopi's Summer Reads



Tuesday, July 9 - Vivica A. FOX ("The Wrong Stepmother," "The Wrong Boy Next Door," "The Wrong Mommy" and "The Wrong Tutor"); "The Ladies Get Lit": Joy's Summer Reads



Wednesday, July 10 - Ellie Kemper (author, "My Squirrel Days"); "The Ladies Get Lit": Sunny's Summer Reads



Thursday, July 11 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO); "The Ladies Get Lit": Meghan's Summer Reads



Friday, July 12 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA); "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices; "The Ladies Get Lit": Ana's Summer Reads





