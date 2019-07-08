Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 7/8-7/12

Jul. 8, 2019  

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 7/8-7/12Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of JULY 8-12 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, July 8 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices; "The Ladies Get Lit": Whoopi's Summer Reads

Tuesday, July 9 - Vivica A. FOX ("The Wrong Stepmother," "The Wrong Boy Next Door," "The Wrong Mommy" and "The Wrong Tutor"); "The Ladies Get Lit": Joy's Summer Reads

Wednesday, July 10 - Ellie Kemper (author, "My Squirrel Days"); "The Ladies Get Lit": Sunny's Summer Reads

Thursday, July 11 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO); "The Ladies Get Lit": Meghan's Summer Reads

Friday, July 12 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA); "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices; "The Ladies Get Lit": Ana's Summer Reads



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • VIDEO: Check Out a Preview of CINDERELLA at the Muny, Starring Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay, and More!
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Disney's Live-Action MULAN
  • STAGE TUBE: John Stamos Hosts PBS' 39th Annual A CAPITOL FOURTH, Featuring Laura Osnes, Keala Settle & More!
  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland in the Official Trailer for JUDY

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup