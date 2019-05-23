Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/27-5/31





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Scheduled guests for the week of MAY 27-31 are as follows (subject to change):Monday, May 27 - (OAD: 5/7/19) "Morning Joe"'s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (author, "Earn It!"); Common ("Let Love Have the Last Word: A Memoir")Tuesday, May 28 - Lamar Odom (author, "Darkness to Light: A Memoir"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable pricesWednesday, May 29 - David Letterman ("My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman")Thursday, May 30 - The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)Friday, May 31 - A performance by the cast of Broadway's Tony®-nominated "The Prom"; "Feel Good Friday: View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices