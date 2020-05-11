Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/11-5/16
Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.
Scheduled guests for the week of MAY 11-15 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, May 11 - Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia, joined by her attorney, Lee Merritt; Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who was jailed for reopening her business; "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices
Tuesday, May 12 - The Political View with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Magic Johnson ("The Last Dance")
Wednesday, May 13 - The Political View with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)
Thursday, May 14 - The Political View with ABC News contributor Rahm Emanuel
Friday, May 15 - The Political View with ABC News political and legal contributor Chris Christie; Tracy Morgan ("SCOOB!")
