Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 5/27-5/31
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.
Monday, May 27
Actress Allison Williams; actor James Tupper (n)
Tuesday, May 28
Actor Blair Underwood; actress Rumer Willis guest co-hosts; cooking with chef Anne Burrell (n)
Wednesday, May 29
Cast members from the new film "Booksmart" including Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein and Olivia Wilde; musician and author Paul Stanley discusses his new book "Backstage Pass" (n)
Thursday, May 30
Actress Octavia Spencer discusses her latest film "MA"; singer Carnie Wilson guest co-hosts (n)
Friday, May 31
Actress Emily Deschanel; actress Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts; "Summertime Santa Giveaways" for Grads presented by Jessie Godderz aka Mr. Pec-Tacular (n)
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
