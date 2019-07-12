Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 7/12-7/19

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.







Friday, July 12



Wanda Sykes; Vanessa Bayer (OAD: 6/3/19)







*Monday, July 15



Ricky Gervais; musical performance by X Ambassadors (n)











*Tuesday, July 16



Awkwafina; Donny Deutsch; musical performance by The Mountain Goats (n)











*Wednesday, July 17



Sofía Vergara; David Cross; musical performance by Tove Lo (n)











*Thursday, July 18



Norah O'Donnell, anchor of the CBS EVENING NEWS; Topher Grace (n)











*Friday, July 19



John Oliver; Joe Namath (n)





