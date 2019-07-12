Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 7/12-7/19

Jul. 12, 2019  

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 7/12-7/19Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.



Friday, July 12

Wanda Sykes; Vanessa Bayer (OAD: 6/3/19)



*Monday, July 15

Ricky Gervais; musical performance by X Ambassadors (n)





*Tuesday, July 16

Awkwafina; Donny Deutsch; musical performance by The Mountain Goats (n)





*Wednesday, July 17

Sofía Vergara; David Cross; musical performance by Tove Lo (n)





*Thursday, July 18

Norah O'Donnell, anchor of the CBS EVENING NEWS; Topher Grace (n)





*Friday, July 19

John Oliver; Joe Namath (n)



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Meet the Cast of Broadway's Upcoming Revival Of WEST SIDE STORY!
  • Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over the Role of Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Chilina Kennedy And Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT
  • Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh Will Lead MY FAIR LADY National Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup