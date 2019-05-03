Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 5/3-5/10
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
*Friday, May 3
Craig Ferguson; Ronda Rousey; Bear Grylls (n)
*Monday, May 6
Common; Rachel Dratch; musical performance by Maren Morris (n)
*Tuesday, May 7
Anne Hathaway; Ari Melber (n)
*Wednesday, May 8
Bryan Cranston; RuPaul Charles (n)
*Thursday, May 9
The cast of "Veep": Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland and Clea DuVall (n)
*Friday, May 10
Keanu Reeves; Santino Fontana (n)
