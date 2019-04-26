Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 4/25-5/3
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
Friday, April 26
Zach Galifianakis; Rep. Eric Swalwell; musical performance by Ellie Goulding (OAD: 4/8/19)
*Monday, April 29
Seth Rogen; Ronda Rousey; author Jessica Yellin (n)
*Tuesday, April 30
Christina Applegate; Van Jones; Bear Grylls (n)
*Wednesday, May 1
Mariska Hargitay; Thomas Middleditch; musical performance by Hootie & the Blowfish (n)
*Thursday, May 2
Chris Cuomo; Nicholas Hoult & Lily Collins (n)
*Friday, May 3
Craig Ferguson; musical performance by James Taylor (n)
