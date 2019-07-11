Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/11 Â– 7/19

Jul. 11, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/11 Â– 7/19Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."


Thursday, July 11

Actor Seth MacFarlane; actress Linda Cardellini; musical performance by The 1975 (OAD: 4/17/19)

Friday, July 12

Actor Matthew McConaughey; country music artist Reba McEntire; musician Jimmy Buffet (OAD: 4/4/19)

Monday, July 15

Actress Anna Faris; actor Kunal Nayyar; musical performance by Shaggy (OAD: 5/2/19)

Tuesday, July 16

Actress Lucy Liu; actor James Marsden (OAD: 5/23/19)

Wednesday, July 17

Actress Anne Hathaway; actress Rebel Wilson; stand-up comedy performance by Andy Sandford (OAD: 5/9/19)

Thursday, July 18

Actress Lisa Kudrow; actor Will Forte; actor Jason Sudeikis; stand-up comedy performance by Sarah Tollemache (OAD: 5/13/19)

Friday, July 19

Actress Halle Berry; actress Anjelica Huston; actress Allison Williams; musical performance by Carly Rae Jepsen (OAD: 5/16/19)


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over the Role of Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Meet the Cast of Broadway's Upcoming Revival Of WEST SIDE STORY!
  • Photo Flash: Stephen Sondheim Pays a Visit to WEST SIDE STORY Movie Set
  • VIDEO: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Kris Kristofferson Join Barbra Streisand Onstage at Hyde Park!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup