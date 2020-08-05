Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 8/10-8/14

This week's guests include Adrienne Bankert and more!

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of August 10, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.







Monday, August 10: All new -- From kids with superhuman athletic abilities to rock star musicians and art prodigies, meet some of the most talented kids from around the world. Plus, a 15-year-old black belt sharing his passion for karate with senior citizens. And, Emmy Award-winning ABC News journalist and author Adrienne Bankert on her new book about finding your hidden superpower: kindness.







Tuesday, August 11: Heroes of the Pandemic: meet nurses, medical workers, and advocates risking their own health to care for patients with COVID-19, including THE SON of an ER nurse who lost her battle with the virus; identical twin sisters who work together as certified registered nurse anesthetists; a patient advocate who is speaking for families whose loved one are isolated or no longer have a voice; and a traveling nurse who left his home in Atlanta to care for COVID-19 patients in New York. (OAD: 5/11//20)







Wednesday, August 12: Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, the young jogger gunned down in Georgia earlier this year, and her lawyer Lee Merritt. And, Emmy Award-winning actor, singer, and comedian Wayne Brady on his kid's comedy competition show, plus his daughter, his ex-wife, and her boyfriend - a MODERN FAMILY quarantining together. Also, how the pandemic saved one marriage; and how to keep things exciting in the bedroom. (OAD: 5/18/20)







Thursday, August 13: Celebrating Pride Month with award-winning actress, comedian, and longtime LGBTQ+ advocate Rosie O'Donnell; NBA star Reggie Bullock who lost his transgender sister Mia Henderson to a hate crime; Division 1 Men's Basketball Coach Matt Lynch who made the decision to come out as gay during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic; and two young activists who coordinated the first-ever Virtual Pride. Plus, Broadway's six-time Tony-nominated actor Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge! who survived coronavirus and Tony-nominee actor Rob McClure from the musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire. And, Tamron is joined by the show's first-ever virtual audience. (OAD: 6/8/20)







Friday, August 14: Award-winning director, producer, and writer Spike Lee and cast members Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors from the Netflix film, "Da 5 Bloods." Plus, Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, along with the family's attorneys Ben Crump and Lonita Baker, on her fight for justice in THE KILLING of her daughter. And, a salute to America's dads from popular YouTuber Rob Kenney - the mastermind behind "Dad How Do I?" to a dad who recorded emotional goodbye videos while in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Also, how Wounded Warrior Project has helped a father combat PTSD after serving in Iraq. (OAD: 6/15/20)

View More TV Stories Related Articles