Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/10-6/14
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of June 10-14. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, June 10 - Actor Brian Tyree Henry ("Child's Play"); author Jennifer Weiner ("Mrs. Everything: A Novel"); parents Danielle and Adam Busby ("OutDaughtered")
Tuesday, June 11 - Comedian Amanda Seales ("Smart Funny & Black"); author Chris Perondi ("The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever: A Step-by-Step Guide to 118 Amazing Tricks and Stunts"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, June 12 - Actor Shalim Ortiz ("Grand Hotel"); Youtube stars the Dobre Brothers ("The Dobre Brothers Live"); "The Bachelorette" recap with Rachel Lindsay and Evan Bass
Thursday, June 13 - Comedian Jim Gaffigan ("Being Frank")
Friday, June 14 - Reality stars Todd, Savannah and Chase Chrisley ("Chrisley Knows Best")
