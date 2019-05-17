Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 5/20-5/24
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of May 20-24. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. ET| 12:00 p.m. CT|PT), on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 20 - Actors John Lithgow and Blythe Danner ("The Tomorrow Man")
Tuesday, May 21 - Author David Duchovny ("Miss Subways"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, May 22 - Sara Haines' Baby Bonanza Shower Extravaganza
Thursday, May 23 - Actress Allison Williams ("The Perfection")
Friday, May 24 - Actress Jackée Harry ("Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta"), singer-songwriter Rob Thomas
