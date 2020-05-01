Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 5/4-5/8

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of May 4 - 8.

All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.

Monday, May 4 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with MANDY MOORE, star of "This is Us," who also performs the song "Save A Little For Yourself." In addition, "Live's Cooking in Quarantine Week" begins with chef MICHAEL SYMON sharing some one-pot meals.

Tuesday, May 5 - Actress and star of "Dead to Me" CHRISTINA APPLEGATE returns to "Live," JASON MRAZ performs his song "Wise Woman," and "Live's Cooking in Quarantine Week" continues with Mexican-inspired recipes for Cinco de Mayo from "The Domestic Geek," SARA LYNN CAUCHON.

Wednesday, May 6 - Singer-songwriter DUA LIPA talks with Kelly and Ryan about her latest album, "Future Nostalgia," and the "Feel Good Foodie" YUMNA JAWAD shares some creative recipes to avoid refrigerator food waste as part of "Live's Cooking in Quarantine Week."

Thursday, May 7 - Kelly and Ryan chat with ASHTON KUTCHER and MILA KUNIS about how they're helping with relief efforts, and the launch of "Quarantine Wine." In addition, HILARIE BURTON MORGAN talks about her book, "The Rural Diaries," and "Live's Cooking in Quarantine Week" continues as TONY BOLONEY demonstrates how to make pizza at home.

Friday, May 8 - "Feel Good Friday" returns as Kelly and Ryan welcome playwright LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA back to "Live" to make a special announcement, and MARLO THOMAS and PHIL DONAHUE share secrets to happier marriages and a happier life. Also, the hosts share another "Good News! Story of the Day" and profile another "Helping Hero" making a difference. Finally, "Live's Cooking in Quarantine Week" concludes with author and chef ERIC RIPERT sharing the perfect French toast for Mother's Day.





"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.

Related Articles View More TV Stories