Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 9/5-9/11

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.Guests Senator Bernie Sanders, Julio Torres and DeRay Mckesson. Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0878.Guests Beto O'Rourke, Retta and Hunter Schafer. (OAD 7/23/19)Guests Kelly Clarkson, Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle and CJ Hauser. Terri Lyne Carrington sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0879.Guest John McEnroe and musical guest The Hold Steady. Terri Lyne Carrington sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0880.Guests Jennifer Lopez, Michael Sheen and musical guest Mika. Terri Lyne Carrington sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0881.