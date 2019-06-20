Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 6/20-7/5

Currently in its 16th season on NBC, "Last Call with Carson Daly" continues to push the boundaries of late-night television. Each night, "Last Call" hits the streets, taking the entire show on location, and bringing viewers along for the ride. Host Carson Daly introduces his audience to the emerging artists and stories you simply won't find anywhere else.

In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo.

"Last Call with Carson Daly" is produced by Universal Television. Stewart Bailey and Carson Daly are the executive producers.'

Thursday, June 20: Guests include Daniel Radcliffe with musical guest Snail Mail and guest Michael Zegen. (OAD 2/19/19)

Friday, June 21: A Look Back at 2000 Episodes of Last Call. (OAD 5/24/19)

**Monday, June 24: Guests include Eliza Coupe with musical guest Aurora and guest Anna Konkle & Maya Erskine. (OAD 2/27/19)

**Tuesday, June 25: Guests include Stephanie Beatriz with musical guest Talos and guest Ben Sinclair & Katja Blichfeld. (OAD 3/18/19)

**Wednesday, June 26: Guests include Kim Dickens with musical guest HalfNoise and guest Harvey Guillen. (OAD 3/28/19)

**Thursday, June 27: Guests include DeWanda Wise with musical guest Blackberry Smoke and guest Lili Mirojnick. (OAD 4/8/19)

**Friday, June 28: Guests include Bill Pullman with musical guest Talos and guest Vir Das. (OAD 4/29/19)

**Monday, July 1 : Guests include Jemima Kirke with musical guest Joji and guest Avan Jogia. (OAD 2/20/19)

**Tuesday, July 2: Guests include Jane Levy with musical guest American Aquarium and guest Carly Craig. (OAD 9/10/19)

**Wednesday, July 3: Guests include Sanaa Lathan with musical guest Jaime Wyatt and guest Science Fair. (OAD 9/12/19)

**Thursday, July 4: Guests include Michel Gondry with musical guest Deafheaven and guest Shannon Purser. (OAD 9/13/18)

**Friday, July 5: Guests include Rhys Darby with musical guest Drab Majesty and guest Rhett & Link. (OAD 9/17/19)

These listings are subject to change.





**denotes changes or additions