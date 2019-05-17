Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 5/17-5/24





Currently in its 16th season on NBC, "Last Call with Carson Daly" continues to push the boundaries of late-night television. Each night, "Last Call" hits the streets, taking the entire show on location, and bringing viewers along for the ride. Host Carson Daly introduces his audience to the emerging artists and stories you simply won't find anywhere else.In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo."Last Call with Carson Daly" is produced by Universal Television. Stewart Bailey and Carson Daly are the executive producers.Friday, May 17: Guest include Stephen Root, with musical guest Cavetown and guest Emmy Raver-Lampman. (OAD 4/10/19)**Monday, May 20: Guests include Rachel Brosnahan with musical guest Ex Hex and guest Tracy Spiridakos.**Tuesday, May 21: Guests include Jimmi Simpson with musical guest Feels and guest Our Lady J.**Wednesday, May 22: Guests include Logan Browning with musical guest Durand Jones & The Indications and guest Jharrel Jerome.**Thursday, May 23: Guests include Alyson Hannigan with musical guest Joji, Deafheaven and guest Nico Santos.**Friday, May 24: A look back at 2,000 episodes of "Last Call." This will be the final original episode.These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions