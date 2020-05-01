Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 5/4-5/8

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 4 - 8 (subject to change):

Monday, May 4

1. Sandra Oh

Tuesday, May 5

1. Jerry Seinfeld

Wednesday, May 6

1. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Thursday, May 7

1. Courteney Cox

Friday, May 8

TBD

Jimmy and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)





Related Articles View More TV Stories