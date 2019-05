Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 5/27-5/31

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 27-31 (subject to change):Monday, May 27 (OAD: 5/16)1. Trevor Noah ("The Daily Show") 2. Billie Lourd ("Booksmart") 3. Musical Guest CiaraTuesday, May 281. Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") 2. Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic presidential hopeful) 3. Musical Guest The SpecialsWednesday, May 29 (OAD: 5/21)1. Will Smith ("Aladdin") 2. Elizabeth Banks ("Brightburn") 3. Musical Guests Jakob Dylan and Jade CastrinosThursday, May 301. Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets") 2. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi 3. Musical Guest Alessia CaraFriday, May 31 (OAD: 5/20)1. Jon Hamm ("Good Omens") 2. Naomi Scott ("Aladdin") 3. Mavis Staples Ft. Ben Harper"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)