Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 3/30-4/3
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will air the following new original episodes at 12:04 a.m. EDT the week of March 30 - April 3 (subject to change):
Monday, March 30
1. Tracy Morgan 2. Musical Guest Lizzo
Tuesday, March 31
1. Samuel L. Jackson 2. Musical Guest Jeff Tweedy and family
Wednesday, April 1
1. Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson 2. Musical Guest Jessie Reyez
Thursday, April 2
1. Jennifer Aniston 2. Musical Guest GroupLove
Friday, April 3
TBD
