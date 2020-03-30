Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 3/30-4/3

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will air the following new original episodes at 12:04 a.m. EDT the week of March 30 - April 3 (subject to change):



Monday, March 30

1. Tracy Morgan 2. Musical Guest Lizzo



Tuesday, March 31

1. Samuel L. Jackson 2. Musical Guest Jeff Tweedy and family



Wednesday, April 1

1. Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson 2. Musical Guest Jessie Reyez



Thursday, April 2

1. Jennifer Aniston 2. Musical Guest GroupLove



Friday, April 3

TBD



Jimmy and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)





Related Articles View More TV Stories